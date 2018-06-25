Kumkum Bhagya 25 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Robbery at the bank There is a robbery at the bank. Abhi tries to call the police station but fails to convey his message. Abhi and Pragya try to think of a way to rescue everyone.

In the previous episode, robbers break into the bank while Pragya and Abhi are still there and threaten the manager of the bank. The robbers shut all the doors and start threatening people. Abhi figures out that they are dangerous as they have arms and pulls Pragya down to hide her from their vision.

9:00pm- Abhi asks Pragya to remain quiet as the robbers have arms and are life threatening. Since they are in such close proximity, Abhi and Pragya can’t keep themselves from looking at each other closely.

9:02pm- One of the robbers sees them hiding upstairs and goes to catch them. His gang members ask everyone to surrender their mobile phones and threaten to shoot people. One of them also slits the throat of a bank employee.

9:07pm- The employee who runs too look for Abhi and Pragya, calls his other team mates and his boss asks him to get them downstairs or just simply shoot them.

9:08pm- Chachi calls a doctor to check up on King and the doctor recommends him to take rest. Kiyara asks King to take care and tells him that she”l make sure to be around him and eats and sleeps well.

9:10pm- Despite the robbers calling out to them, threatening them, Pragya requests Abhi to wait for some time as she wonders what would happen if they catch hold of them. The boss of the gang instructs his members to cut off all lines of landline connections. Pragya and Abhi think that the robbers have left.

9:18pm- Abhi calls the police station to inform them of the robbery so that the police force can come and rescue them from the robbery but by the time that can happen, the robber cuts out all the landline wires. His boss asks him to look for Abhi and catch hold of them. He catches hold of Pragya mobile.

