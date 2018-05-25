Kumkum Bhagya 25 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Kiyara gets angry with Abhi Abhi goes to Sunny's school and realises Kiyara is the one who has been bullying Sunny. Kiyara gets angry at ABhi for giving Sunny the idea to tear her books.

In the previous episode, Tanu decides to go to the hotel to figure out why Pragya has come to Delhi. The organiser tries to convince Abhi and King to collaborate with each other as it will only increase their popularity. King and Abhi consider his proposal.

9:00pm- The organiser imposes a penalty of a huge sum of money if they break the contract. King tells him he’ll think about it. In the meantime, Abhi receives a call from Sunny’s school. The principal wants to meet him.

9:03pm- The principal complains about Sunny’s behaviour and Abhi pretends to scold him for it and reassures her that he’ll make sure he behaves well. Abhi has to agree that he gave Sunny this idea but explains his point,

9:07pm- The principal asks a teacher to bring the girl to the office and Kiyara is shocked to learn to Abhi is Sunny’s uncle. A group of terrorists enter the school in order to hide from the police.

9:10pm- Pragya is all of a sudden feeling anxious and tensed. She decides to call Kiyara home but no one at school picks up.

9:11pm- Kiyara tries to pretend to be innocent. She claims that Abhi slapped her and Abhi is surprised at her behaviour. However, she says she’ll forgive Sunny and Abhi as she is a good person.

9:18pm- Kiyara is angry at Abhi and asks him not to call her ever again as he has hurt her. Abhi apologises but Kiyara does not forgive him.

9:20pm- Pragya, chachiji and Tarun go to Kiyara’s school to pick her up as Pragya is not feeling too well about her. Abhi regrets giving Sunny the idea to tear Kiyara’s books and wonders if she’ll ever forgive him.

9:25pm- Abhi collides with the terrorists and one of their pistols fall on the ground. They say that they’ve come for a theatre workshop. Alia calls Abhi and asks for another chance to correct her mistakes. Abhi turns around to see whether they are still there and sees that they’ve run away.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App