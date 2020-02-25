In the recent episode of Kumkum Bhagya, Prachi has realized her feeling for Ranbir but denies to accept it. Meanwhile, Abhi is in search of Rhea's necklace which he saw in Maya's neck earlier. Here have a look at what was the recent preview of the show all about:

Kumkum Bhagya: Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya is in the middle of a very interesting love triangle between Prachi, Ranbir, and Rhea. In yesterday’s episode of the show, it was shown that Ranbir and Prachi has a discussion about Maya and her cunning plan. Ranbir tells Prachi that he was flirting with Maya only to make Prachi jealous.

After that, Ranbir breaks down while expressing his feelings and says that because of his stupidity, he is trapped in a serious problem. Prachi can be seen supporting and comforting Ranbir as she felt bad for his situation. She tells him that they will have to make Maya confess her truth at any cost in order to bring everything to the right place.

Other than this, Rhea is seen giving a warning to Prachi to stay away from Ranbir but Prachi says that since Ranbir is her best friend, she would never do the same. Meanwhile, Abhi is seen going back to his house and tries to search for the necklace which he had gifted to Rhea and later saw the same piece on Maya’s neck. Alongside, Ranbir then threatens Maya to reveal the name of the person behind her entire plan. He blackmails her by telling her that he will stop the engagement ceremony.

Also read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal surprises the Gokuldhamites

Watch this video:

Also read: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke spoiler alert: Meenakshi pursues her evil plan, uses Kuhu to exact vengeance

In the recent preview of Kumkum Bhagya, Ranbir and Prachi are seen indulging in a discussion again where the lady tells Ranbir that all their attempts of getting the truth out of Maya’s mouth have gone in vain as her engagement has been called off. Prachi scolds angrily at Ranbir as now he will get engage to Maya.

Along with this, Abhi confronts Rhea and questions her about the necklace he gifted her earlier, this bothers Rhea who goes to look for it but is interrupted by Abhi who asks her abruptly if she knows Maya. Rhea is seen shocked and scared on hearing this.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App