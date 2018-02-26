Kumkum Bhagya 26 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Sangram breaks into Abhi's house Sangram breaks into Mehra house and asks Bali to go and get Disha outside. He threatens to kill Simonica if she raises alarm. Bali comes back saying there is no one in the hose. Everyone has gone to a temple. Simonica tells Sangram that even she has tried to kill Abhi many times.

In the previous episode, Pragya shares her anxieties with Disha as to who it would’ve been who tried to set fire in the kitchen and tried to kill her. Abhi and Poorab also are in the same dilemma to figure out the perpetrator. Sangram tries to run away from his place of hiding and come to Abhi’s house to take revenge and kill Poorab. One of his men is caught by the police. At the Mehra house, everyone is in deep tension after the attempt to harm Abhi and Pragya.

9:00pm- Pragya asks Tanu whether she was eavesdropping at their door but Tanu refuses. She asks Tanu to follow her and gets closer to Abhi, in order to show it off to Tanu. She embraces Abhi and Tanu is curious as to what is happening as she cannot get full view of what is happening inside the room.

9:02pm- Simonica is angry as this time round too, her plan has failed in yielding the desired results, as always. She decides to stop the investigation everyone is stuck to, lest she’ll be brought under scrutiny. She hears violent knocks on the door.

9:04pm- Sangram breaks into the house and threatens Simonica on gunpoint. He orders Bali to go and get Disha, and shoot everyone who tries to come in the way.

9:06pm- Sangram introduces himself to Simonica. She tells him that he is acting foolish as he is “wanted” all across the city and if he kills anyone, he’ll be arrested.

9:08pm- Bali comes in and tells Sangram that there is no one at home. When he asks Simonica where everyone is, she refuses to tell him. Sangram threatens to kill her.

9:10pm- At the temple, Dadi asks Panditji to do a pooja for the family to save everyone from bad vibes. The pooja begins.

9:18pm- The pooja comes to an end. Sangram does a countdown to shoot Simonica. She hits him and the tables turn. Now the pistol is in her hands and she threatens Sangram. She tells him that even she’s tried to kill Abhi many times but has failed everytime. Hearing this, Sangram is surprised.

9:26pm- Simonica joins hands with Sangram and tells him how it will be beneficial for him to partner with her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App