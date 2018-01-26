The episode begins with a romantic scene between Abhi and Pragya. Abhi says he has come back to take his wallet and Pragya gives it to him. Pragya hears a noise from upstairs and rushes upstairs to find Tanu in the storeroom. She sees Tanu checking her bag. Tanu picks out clothes from it to give to Munni. Pragya is thinking as to why Tanu would want her old clothes. She thinks that she’ll have to follo them to crack their new plan. Tanu tries to cover up herself when spotted outside the storeroom. Pragya’s tries to follow Tanu but she is held back due to some reasons. Mitali asks Tanu to wait for her so that she can go “shopping” with her. Tanu is waiting for Pragya to go away so that she can leave. Pragya runs behind her as Tanu has already left. Pragya is following Tanu. Meanwhile, Alia is waiting for Tanu to come. She comes soon but Pragya, following her, has also arrived at the house. Pragya is confused as to what is going on and tries to peep through the window. Alia and Tanu see someone’s shadow passing through. Pragya overhears Alia and Tanu talking. She overhear Alia’s bring Munni to the forefront. But she says that she’ll not tell the entire thing to Tanu. Munni does not want to be a part of their plan. She tries to kill herself when Alia and Tanu come in and stop her. Alia tells her that she cannot die till she is successful in her plan. She blackmails Munni and commands her that she’ll have to do exactly what she asks her to. Pragya pledges to go to any extents to save Munni. Munni meets Pragya and calls out her name when Alia and Tanu come immediately sensing something wrong. Munni covers herself up somehow. Munni talks to Pragya and tells her how she was about to ill herself. Pragya consoles her and tells them that she’ll have to control her anger. Munni tells Pragya how Alia and Tanu found her again.