Kumkum Bhagya 26 July 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: The episode starts with Tanu, Abhi, Disha, Pragya who are in the Jewellery showroom for different purposes. While Abhi, Tanu, Disha are there to buy a necklace on the occasion of Disha’s marriage anniversary, Pragya on the other side is there to buy jewellery as he was brought there by the King. Tanu is not happy seeing Pragya there and tries to hurt her and accuses her of trying to steal her husband.

9:05 pm: Tanu, Disha and Abhi are there in the Jewellery showroom to buy a necklace for Disha. Abhi gets emotional again after seeing Pragya there who had came with King to buy a necklace for her. As Abhi gets emotional seeing Pragya there, so as Pragya gets while Tanu notices all this.

9:10 pm: Tanu goes to Pragya and tries to insult her and accuses her of trying to steal Abhi from her. Pragya raises her hand in order to slap Tanu but then stops herself. Tanu confronts Pragya saying that truth is always bitter and that’s why she raised her hand.

9:15 pm: Meanwhile, Disha selects a necklace and shows it to Tanu. Disha selects a light necklace seeing which Tanu asks her to buy something heavy and better.

9:20 pm: Tanu continuously tries to confront and hurt Pragya bringing the issue of Abhi and asks her to return the indication of marriage, mangalsutra, dropped by Abhi.

9:25 pm: Tanu tells Pragya that she still wants Abhi as she was not happy with her husband King. Tanu somehow tries to bring down the image of Pragya in the eyes of Abhi, who still loves her and so is Pragya, as both get emotional whenever they see each other.

