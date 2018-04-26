King, Kiara and Pragya come back home. Kiara holds her ears seeing her teary eyes and do sit ups when she asked Pragya to see how cute she looks without specs. Fareedi Bi tells Pragya that her pain is still on your face with which she came here. Abhi says I hate her, her name and the moments with her. He says I didn’t drink coffee or messed up the room, as it reminds me of her.

The Episode starts with King thanking Pragya for saving him from the Inspector. Pragya says I am your manager and it is my duty to keep your image clear. She says you are Kiara’s father for her and for the world. King apologizes. He says I remember the deal, you are my wife in front of the world. Pragya says we were never married. King goes. Pragya thinks this fake relation is the truth of her life. Abhi thinks he won’t let any bad reflection fall on him. Abhi says I have moved on and went far from Pragya. Abhi breaks the glass angrily.

King, Kiara and Pragya comes back home. Kiara asks Pragya to tell King not to drink again. Fareedi bi asks what happened in the club and says she watch his news, says she is a rockstar and his news goes public. She tells that King is right that you handle his work, reputation etc. Pragya says he always thought me as his friend and fulfilling this relation and hopes that King doesn’t change. She further says he gave me work and name to Kiara. Fareedi Bi says your pain is still on your face with which you came here. Pragya says it will never get less and says I feel light talking to you, as you are like my mum. Fareedi Bi asks her to forget the past.

Pragya searches for her specs. Kiara asks why you need specs in the morning. Pragya says I wear lenses in daytime and need specs in the morning. Pragya gets emotional and recalls abhi saying that how cute she looks with specs. Kiara holds her ears seeing her teary eyes and do sit ups. Pragya recalls Abhi doing the same thing. Kiara apologizes and says I love you Chasmish. Pragya recalls Abhi telling her same thing. She thinks there is no reason to look back, you have gone away from me, but left your precious thing with me. She says I love you Kishmish.

Tanu comes to room and asks how can you sleep in the room when I am here. She says she has many feathers. Abhi asks her not to joke again and not to remind him of Pragya. Tanu says I didn’t take her name. Abhi says I hate her, her name and the moments with her. He says I didn’t drink coffee or messed up the room, as it reminds me of her. Dasi came and asks until when you will lie and says you are calling your compromised marriage as a happy one. She says you can throw Pragya out, but can’t throw her out of our hearts. She says if Pragya gave you wound then she will heal it too. He says if you proves me wrong then I will not call you puttar. He thinks why I couldn’t hide my feelings infront of Dasi. Aaliya hears them.

