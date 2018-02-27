Kumkum Bhagya 27 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Sangram joins hands with Simonica Sangram agrees to to join hands with Simonica. She comes up with a plan to kill Abhi. Abhi is sure that Pragya is his Fuki and tells her that he just wants to hear her say it. When they come back from the temple, they see police vans outside the house.

In the previous episode, while everyone is away at a temple for a pooja, Sangram breaks into the Mehra house to kidnap Disha and shoot Poorab and Abhi. Simonica who is at home during this duration, ultimately, persuades Sangram to join hands with her in order to kill Abhi as she’s been trying to for long. She elucidates why it’ll be beneficial for him to partner with her.

9:00pm- The pooja at the temple continues, with Abhi teasing Pragya. Pragya pinches Abhi and he shouts in pain, but is unable to tell why as it is embarrassing. Abhi wants to listen to the truth that she is his Fuki and suggests matrimonial ceremony because Pragya will not lie in front of the sacred fire.

9:03pm- Simonica asks Sangram whether he is fine with the deal. He asks what if he is not, and she threatens to kill him. Sangram’s men persuade him to agree to what she has said. Sangram agrees to partner with her.

9:06pm- Abhi asks panditji to start the ceremony but Dadi stops him saying that they have come here for pooja. She suggests him to fill sindoor in Pragya’s forehead as a proof of getting married. Seeing Abhi and Poorab do this, Alia and Tanu leave the temple.

9:09pm- Sangram disguises as a south Indian man, as Simonica asks him to. She comes with a plan. She asks him to keep shut till he kills him. One of his men comes and tells him that she has called the police. She makes it clear why.

9:17pm- While they are going back, Pragya puts on soft music in the car and Abhi realises how his Fuki also likes soft music. Abhi switches on rock music to irritate Pragya and she gets him to shut it off.

9:25pm- Abhi tells Pragya that he knows that she is his Fuki and only wants to hear her say this. He is so sure as all her interests align with hers. They reach home to find police outside the house. When Abhi asks what has happened, the police says that the person they’ve come to arrest, a domestic help, is the culprit behind the kitchen fire.

9:28pm- Simonica tells Pragya that she has called the police.

