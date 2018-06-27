Kumkum Bhagya 27 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: The goon catches Pragya The goon catches hold of Pragya and the child she is trying to save despite her hiding. Abhi tries to tackle the goons.

In the previous episode, Abhi manages to scare off the robber by saying that he has called the police. The gang of robbers goes into hiding. Everyone congratulates Pragya as her “husband” managed to rescue everyone. Abhi sees one of the robbers trying to break into the main locker of the bank.

9:00pm- Pragya hears the police sirens and thinks that Abhi must’ve informed the police. Abhi looks around for Pragya in the bank. He comes downstairs and when a robber threatens him, he puts him to the ground and beats him. However, the goons over power him and start beating him with a baton.

9:03pm- When he sees them mishandling Pragya, he gets into a physical fight with the goons. One of them goes upstairs to call his gang to see what is happening. Pragya asks Abhi to stop as he would otherwise kill him.

9:05pm- Alia calls all family members downstairs and asks them why Poorab and Disha haven’t left the house despite her reiterating that she still has feelings for him and Poorab and Disha must leave the house. She asks them to get out of the house if they need their own personal space.

9:10pm- The manager tells the police whatever has happened. One of them goes inside when the police refuses to gives media bytes. A child comes to ask Abhi to save him as he is scared. Abhi asks Pragya and the child to hide till he goes and tackles the goons.

9:13pm- Poorab says that he’ll leave the house and everyone tries to coax him into changing his decision. Everyone tries to get him to stay put Poorab is undeterred.

9:19pm- Disha tells Alia that she is putting up a pretence. She asks her whether Poorab has ever made any false promises to her which she does not know about. She questions the validity of Alia’s claims. Alia leaves without answering.

9:22pm- Pragya hides with the kid but the goon spots them.

