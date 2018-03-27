Kumkum Bhagya 27 March 2018 Full Episode Written updates: Abhi flies to Bangalore: Pragya tells Abhi the truth and the next morning, he has to fly to Bangalore for work. On his way back, he spots Simonica and decides to follow her to catch hold of her.

In the previous episode, Pragya is willing to tell the truth about her identity to Abhi. However, Abhi does not want to hear the truth and pretends to go to sleep. Disha and Poorab persuade and encourage her to go and wake him up and tell the truth. Pragya gets energised and wakes him up.

9:00pm- Pragya is adamant on talking to Abhi and telling him the truth right away. Abhi agrees to listen to her. Pragya apologises to him for having caused so much hurt to him. She tells him that she is his Pragya.

9:03pm- Abhi tells her that he knows this since a long time as she’d already told him the truth. Pragya gets sad that he did not tell her that he knows the truth. He tells her that he did all this because first Pragya was acting so pricey.

9:06pm- Pragya relents and Abhi and Pragya embrace each other.

9:07pm- Pragya wakes up next morning to find Abhi’s side of the bed empty. She looks for him all around and finds a letter from him. After reading the letter, Pragya is certain that Abhi is playing a prank on her.

9:12pm- She goes to Disha’s room and Disha tells her that Poorab and Abhi have left for Bangalore. Disha tells her to enjoy her life hereafter, now that she has told the truth to him.

9:16pm- Abhi is on his way back to home as Poorab has told him that he’ll take care of all the paperwork. Abhi finds himself to be lucky to be surrounded by such loving people.

9:21pm- While driving, Abhi hits an auto rickshaw and Simonica comes out of it. Abhi follows the auto rickshaw in an attempt to catch hold of Simonica.

9:23pm- Simonica bribes the auto driver to drive faster. Abhi swears to himself that he’ll definitely catch hold of Simonica.

9:28pm- Simonica asks the driver to stop at a hotel on the way. She runs inside and Abhi reaches the hotel too. He calls Poorab to inform him but is not able to. He runs behind her but the lift’s door shuts before he can catch her.

