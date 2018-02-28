Kumkum Bhagya 28 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Simonica gets a new cook! Since the old cook has been arrested by the police for allegedly setting the kitchen on fire, Simonica gets Sangram as the new cook to the hiuse, in disguise of a south Indian man. Disha wants to interview him but she tells her that he cannot speak Hindi but can understand it.

In the previous episode, Sangram joins hands with Simonica after quite a bit of reluctance. According to her plan, she gets him disguised in a south Indian attire. While Abhi and Pragya are coming back from the temple, Abhi tells her that he is certain that Pragya is his Fuki but just wants to hear her say it. They reach home to find police in the house, a domestic help in their custody, the apparent culprit behind the kitchen fire. Simonica tells them that she had called the police.

9:00pm- Simonica tells them that she caught him holding a knife in the kitchen. When the police shows the knife, Disha tells Pragya that it is the same knife she’d kept aside. The police take him to the police station and Poorab accompanies them.

9:02pm- Disha is thankful that they found the culprit but Pragya feels that this raises even more questions as to why would he do this or who it would’ve been under who’s influence he did this. Simonica tries to win Pragya’s trust. Disha states that they’ll have to look for a new cook. Simonica asks if she should get anyone from an agency she knows. Pragya asks her to go ahead.

9:06pm- Simonica is glad as she can see her plan taking shape. At the police station, the domestic help is put in a lockup and he cries, trying to prove his innocence. But the police does not pay heed.

9:08pm- Indu Dadi teases Disha taking Poorab’s name. Dadi is glad that everyone is now happy.

9:09pm- Sangram gets ready to go into the Mehra mansion. He recalls all that he has gone through at the hands of Abhi and takes it to be his motivation.

9:13pm- Abhi has spread all his clothes in the room and even Pragya does not come and set them. Abhi is confused as to what just happened to her.

9:18pm- Pragya keeps throwing his clothes all around. He comes in asks what she is doing. She asks him where to keep his clothes and he is confused that his plan just took another turn.

9:25pm- Disha comes in to call Pragya as Simonica has got a cook to be interviewed. Abhi stops Pragya from going.

9:27pm- Simonica asks Sangram to remain quiet. Disha tells her that she’ll interview the cook but Simonica says he cannot speak Hindi.

