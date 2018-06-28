Kumkum Bhagya 28 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya and Abhi's family rushes to the bank when they see the news about the bank robbery. The head goon keeps Pragya hostage as he feels she'll help them to get through too Abhi.

In the previous episode, the robbers catch hold of Pragya and Abhi comes to her rescue. The police force surrounds the bank to be able to catch the robbers. Alia asks Disha and Poorab to leave the house immediately. Pragya hides in a room with a kid who is scared. She hopes to save him but the robbers spot her.

9:00pm- The inspector calls the head of the gang and asks him to surrender or he’ll be in more trouble. The goon does not pay any heed and instead challenges him and hangs up the phone. He tells everyone that they must be ready to die.

9:03pm- Dadi asks Disha not to pack her bags as they’d talk to Abhi about it. Mitali is scared of Alia. Tanu goes to talk to Alia and asks her not to let Poorab and Disha leave as it would not be beneficial for her. Alia hears noise from downstairs and rushes.

9:05pm- Everyone rushes to the bank as they see the news telecast about the bank robbery. The police force goes inside the bank. One of the men tells his boss that the police is coming inside. He instructs his men to shoot out all police men. His men start firing and the police is deterred from entering. The inspector calls for more police force. The goon calls the inspector and tells him his plan to evade them.

9:11pm- King comes to the drawing room and chachi asks him to have medicine. Kiyara requests him to have it and King has to reluctantly agree. Chachi switches on the news and they see the news about the robbery. They rush to the bank.

9:20pm- The goons come and tell their boss that Abhi left them when Pragya asked him to let go off them. The head searches online and figures out that they are husband and wife. He catches hold of her. Abhi’s family reaches the bank.

9:22pm- He calls Abhi and tells him that he has caught hold of his wife and he must come to rescue her.

