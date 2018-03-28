Kumkum Bhagya 28 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi is put under arrest Simonica manages to run away from Abhi's hold. Abhi feels dizzy due to something that's been injected into him. He falls unconscious, When he gains his consciousness, he finds the police knocking at his door. The police has come in to arrest him.

In the previous episode, Pragya reveals the truth about her identity to Abhi to which he responds saying that he knew already. The next morning Abhi and Poorab leave for Bangalore. On his way back from Bangalore, Abhi spots Simonica and follows her in an attempt to catch her. She runs into a hotel before he can catch her.

9:00pm- Abhi runs up the stairs to catch Simonica. Just as he spots her, she runs into one of the rooms.

9:02pm- Everyone at home is praying to God. Dadi is not feeling to good and has a premonition that something wrong is about to happen.

9:04pm- Abhi knocks at Simonica’s door, asking her to open the door. He collides with a strange man who injects something on the nape of his neck.

9:07pm- Abhi breaks open into her room. Simonica pleads him to let her go but he is adamant on handing her over to the police.

9:09pm- The photo frame in Dadi’s room breaks due to the wind that is blowing outside.

9:10pm- Abhi gets dizzy as an effect of whatever is injected into him. He catches hold of Simonica but she resists her hold and manages to run away. Pragya calls Poorab to ask about Abhi’s whereabouts but even he does not know anything.

9:13pm- Abhi gains his consciousness and wonders where Simonica has managed to run away. Pragya calls Abhi again.

9:19pm- Abhi tells Pragya he is in a hotel room. He tells her how he found Simonica and all that happened thereafter. Soon after there are knocks on the door. Pragya asks him not to open the door. The housekeeping staff gets the masterkey.

9:23pm- The police opens the door and enters inside, claiming to arrest him.

9:29pm- Abhi is arrested and brought into the hotel lobby. Pragya and Poorab reach the hotel to find Abhi being questioned.

