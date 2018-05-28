Kumkum Bhagya 28 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Terrorists attack the school Terrorists enter the school and threaten the principal and students. Kiyara and Sunny, however, are not deterred. Abhi and Pragya enter the school from the backside in an attempt to rescue the children.

In the previous episode, Abhi goes to Sunny’s school and realises that Kiyara is the girl who has been bullying Sunny. Kiyara is angry at Abhi for giving Sunny ideas to irritate her. She asks Abhi not to contact her again. Abhi is leaving the school when he comes across strange looking men who claim to be theatre artists.

9:00pm- The terrorists enter the Principal’s office and threaten her. She says she”ll call the police but they curb her.

9:01pm- The news channels are bombarded with this information and Abhi turns around the car to go back to the school. These terrorists come to the classroom and threaten the students. They open fire in the classroom and the children get scared.

9:05pm- Pragya’s driver is asked to take a detour on the way to the school and Pragya learns that a few terrorists have entered the school. Media people gather around the school.

9:07pm- Abhi reaches the school and tries to go inside but is stopped by the police. He decides to enter from the backgate.

9:08pm- Poorab comes home and switches on the television. He learns that Sunny’s school is under terrorist attack. He calls Abhi and Abhi tells him that he is already in school. Abhi climbs a wall to enter the school.

9:10pm- Pragya reaches the school but the police stop her from entering too. Pragya is in hurry and in tears. On the television, Tanu sees Pragya. Pragya runs away and decides to enter from the other side.

9:13pm- The terrorists gather all the students in one place and Kiyara pretends to play, not scared of the terrorists.

9:20pm- Disha coms out of the kitchen and is equally shocked of hearing the news about the terrorist attack at the school. Disha and Poorab rush to the school.

9:22pm- Abhi takes the watchman’s pistol and enters the school. Pragya and he are on either sides of the same wall, as he hears footsteps approaching.

9:28pm- The both feel something strange, feeling the other one’s presence beside them.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App