Kumkum Bhagya 29 Jan Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya comes up with a plan Munni tells Pragya how she'd met with an accident and how Alia and Tanu found her again. She does not want to harm the Mehra family, so Pragya comes up with a counter plan to Alia and Tanu's. As per this plan, Munni demands meeting her children to which Tanu complies that they'll make her talk to them through video calling. She goes to the place where the children are held. Pragya follows her.

The episode begins with Munni telling Pragya how Alia and Tanu found her again and how she’d met with an accident. Pragya assures Munni that she will not let any wrong happen to her family. Pragya comes up with a plan that will apparently prove vice-versa for Alia and Tanu. Munni agrees to become a part of the plan.

Dadi tells Abhi, Poorab and Disha that she is going to make her legal will the next morning. When asked why she is doing this, she says that is doing this because she feels like. She tells Abhi that she feels that the one living in their house is actual Pragya and how she is planning to make her one of the legal nominees. Abhi agrees to it.

Munni refuses to dress up as Pragya, as a part of the plan. She asks Alia for proof that her kids are in safe custody. She asks Alia to get her kids to meet her, only then will she dress up as Pragya. Alia gets angry and consequently gets violent with her. Seeing this Pragya decides to come forth, but Munni asks her not to. Tanu asks Alia to get Munni to video call her children. Pragya gets to know that Raj is also a part of Alia and Tanu’s plan. Tanu asks Raj to message her the address of the place the children are kept at. She goes there. Pragya follows her.

Abhi is calling Pragya but she does not pick up as she is trying to concentrate on following Tanu. Abhi is getting angry at Pragya but starts reminiscing about all the good times he has had with her.

Tanu reaches the location, and so does Pragya. Tanu calls Raj so that he can ask Pinky, the man at the orphanage, to meet the kids. Pinky compies and lets Tanu inside.