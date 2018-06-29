Kumkum Bhagya 29 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi and Pragya are held hostage as they could serve as pawn for the robbers. Everyone reaches the bank when they hear the news about the attack.

In the previous episode, Abh and Pragya’s families rush to the bank when they see the news about the bank robbery and attack on the bank. Inside the bank, the robbers hold Pragya hostage as they feel they can get to Abhi easily through her. He calls Abhi and tells him that they now have Pragya in custody.

9:00pm- Pragya and Abhi have thoughts about each other but are too afraid to say it out loud. Abhi asks her not to say that she does not know him ever again for he holds her in high regard. The old woman theorises saying that they are acting this way because they have fought.

9:03pm- Alia asks Tanu for the inspector’s contact details but she does not have any such details. The head of the gang calls the inspector and tells him that he has kept him hostage. He sends across a picture to him to prove his point.

9:08pm- King drives to the bank as Tarun is driving slowly and he is in a hurry. Abhi asks Pragya why she doesn’t want to talk to him but Pragya says that she is not accountable to him.

9:09pm- The inspector tries to come up with a plan of action to save Abhi as he is a celebrity. Tanu is adamant on staying in the camera room. Abhi tells Pragya that he has come to rescue her as he cannot see her in trouble. Abhi asks her whether she really thinks that he does not care about her. The goon comes and asks everyone to shut up as he has to come up with a strategy to tackle the police.

9:22pm- The goons take Pragya and Abhi to an isolated room and tied them to a pole. Dasi faints outside the bank.

9:26pm- Abhi and Pragya enter into a verbal brawl as they blame their condition on each other.

