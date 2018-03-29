Kumkum Bhagya 29 March 2018 full Episode Written Updates: Abhi gets arrested Abhi gets arrested and the media bombards him with questions. Pragya is bombarded with questions too. She constantly reiterates that Abhi is innocent. The police takes him to the jail.

In the previous episode, Abhi manages to break into the room where Simonica is hiding. However, he feels dizzy due to something that’s been injected into him by a random stranger he collided into. He falls unconscious and Simonica jumps out of the window. When he regains his conscious, the police arrive and arrest him.

9:00pm- The press reporters begin questioning Abhi as to what his relationship with Simonica was. Pragya comes in between and tries to prove Abhi innocent. The press reporters question as to what had happened in the room that forced Abhi to kill Simonica.

9:04pm- Pragya tries to talk to the police inspector but he refuses to listen to her. Pragya is surrounded by press reporters who question her. Pragya tries to run behind the police van in which Abhi is.

9:05pm- Disha calls Poorab but he tells her that he’ll call her later as he cannot talk to her at the moment.

9:06pm- The press reporters do not spare Poorab and bombard him with questions too. He gets angry and starts breaking press equipment.

9:07pm- At home, they switch on the television and everyone sees what’s happening to Abhi. Everyone is in complete shock.

9:09pm- Pragya runs to the ambulance van to see Simonica’s face but the lady constable refuses to let her. She sends her away.

9:12pm- Abhi calls Pragya near him. He tells her that he did not do anything. Pragya says that she believes him and the entire family places their faith in him. She follows the police van for a long distance before she falls down. She promises to make everything right and prove his innocence.

9:14pm- Disha comes to Preeta and asks her to stop crying and be strong. Abhi is brought to the police station and is locked up in the jail.

9:21pm- Alia tells everyone how Simonica did all this to take revenge from him. Pragya asks everyone to keep quiet. She asks everyone to say only one thing to the press and that is that he innocent. She tells everyone that Abhi has not done anything and all this is a plan of Simonica’s

9:27pm- Pragya realises that the media wants to take away his family’s faith from him. She swears not to break down and prove Abhi’s innocence. Sarla also watches news regarding Abhi’s arrest and breaks down.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App