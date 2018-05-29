Kumkum Bhagya 29 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi saves Kiyara Abhi manages to save Kiyara and asks the other children to move out of the auditorium as he tackles the terrorists. Pragya saves Sunny when one of the terrorists is about to shoot him.

In the previous episode, terrorists attack Kiyara and Sunny’s school and hold the children hostage. Abhi and Pragya enter the school from the back gate to save the children and feel that they are close to each other when they are just a wall apart.

9:00pm- Abhi dismisses his feeling thinking that he is probably missing Pragya. King is called to inform of the terrorist attack. He immediately leaves his office.

9:02pm- ABhi catches hold of a few terrorists in the corridor and beats them till they are unconscious.

9:03pm- The helicopter for terrorists’ evacuation has not arrived and they come up with another plan. Kiyara and Sunny get into a conversation about movies and toys Sunny has at the moment. They decide to make a movie with the stuff they have.

9:07pm- Kiyara comes up with a plan so that everyone can move out safely and spreads the word. Kiyara drops marbles on the floor over which the terrorists slip and the children are able to run out of the room. As thry come outside, one of the terrorist stops them but they are able to tackle him too.

9:10pm- In the meanwhile, the other terrorists come outside and catch hold of the children. Sunny puts pepper spray into one’s eyes but he catches him. Pragya comes to Sunny’s rescue when the terrorist is about to shoot him.

9:14pm- Abhi looks into the auditorium before entering. The head terrorist threatens all the kids.

9:20pm- The terrorist is about to slap Kiyara when Abhi comes in and saves her. Abhi beats up all the terrorists. Abhi asks about Sunny.

9:21pm- Meanwhile, Pragya takes Sunny inside a classroom. One of the terrorists threatens them from the outside. Sunny asks her whether she’d leave him alone but she assures him she wouldn’t.

9:24pm- Abhi beats up all the terrorists and asks the kids to move out of the room.

9:29pm- Pragya catches hold of a rod to tackle the terrorist.

