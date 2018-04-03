Kumkum Bhagya 3 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi is put in custody Alia tells Pragya that all she is concerned about is the well being of her brother. Despite the attempts of Abhi's lawyer to bail him, Abhi is put in judicial custody. Pragya tells the media about Simonica's repeated attempts to kill Abhi.

In the previous episode, Pragya and Poorab go to the mortuary and they figure out that Simonica is actually dead. Alia comes to Pragya’s room, asking her to go away as she feels she has brought bad luck with her. Pragya tells her how much she loves Abhi and swears to bring him back.

8:57pm- Pragya shows Alia Abhi’s favourite jacket and tells her how love blossomed between them. She tells her that she misses him. She swears to bring Abhi back from the jail. Alia tells her that all she wants is the well being of her brother.

9:00pm- The next morning, Dadi is taking juice for Pragya. Disha asks her whether she should take her but dadi refuses.

9:03pm- Pragya visits the lawyer and asks him to do anything to get Abhi bailed. Abhi is brought into the court.

9:06pm- The prosecutor alleges Abhi of having murdered Simonica. He requests the judge not to let him out on bail as he might tamper with evidences. Abhi’s lawyer defends him and says that since they don’t have any evidence, they should not keep him in judicial custody. The judge refuses to bail him.

9:09pm- Pragya starts crying and goes to Abhi, to apologise to him for not being able to bail him out. Abhi is taken to the jail.

9:15pm- Abhi is brought outside the court and he is surrounded by press reporters. Abhi and Pragya are bombarded with questions. Pragya still defends Abhi.

9:17pm- Pragya asks journalists to report the truth and not put forth their stories as the truth. Pragya tells them about Simonica’s repeated attempts to kill Abhi.

9:22pm- Pragya says that they must trust the judicial system and let her go. Simonica’s mother-in-law, who has been pretending to be her mother, comes to the court and slaps Pragya.

