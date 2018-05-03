Kumkum Bhagya 3 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi wants to adopt a child After meeting Kiyara, Abhi wants to adopt a child for which he needs Tanu's help. Tanu refuses to help him as she can't mother a child since she wants to restart her modelling career. Abhi is disheartened.

In the previous episode, Pragya and Abhi closely get past each other without seeing the other one. Kiyara tells Pragya about the man who got her balloons. Mistakenly, Kiyara gets into Abhi’s car as she is under no supervision. Abhi calls Kiyara’s mother to ask her to come pick her up but due to a netwrok issue, he is unable to hear her. He passes on the phone to Kiyara and she informs her where she is. By the time Pragya comes to pick her up, Abhi makes Kiyara’s hair.

9:00pm- Kiyara tells Abhi that he should’ve made her hair thinking of her as his daughter. Dasi calls Abhi and asks him to come home as Dadi has missed her flight. Kiyara asks Abhi not to miss her once she goes.

9:03pm- Kiyara gives him a peck on the cheek and says that she finds him to be her photocopy. Kiyara goes with the driver. Abhi drives past Pragya but his attention is fixed to Kiyara.

9:05pm- King, Pragya and Kiyara check into their hotel. Kiyara asks King why they live in different rooms despite being a family and he asks her to ask this same question to her mother.

9:08pm- Kiyara realises that she has lost her doll- Kuki. She thinks Abhi must’ve stolen the doll. Abhi reaches home and sees that Kiyara has left her doll in his car. He decides to keep the doll with himself thinking that he might just meet her again. The doll reminds him of Pragya.

9:11pm- Abhi tells Tanu that he wants a daughter and suggests that they adopt one. However, Tanu is reluctant as she wants to restart her modelling career. Abhi says that he is not asking for her permission but it is his decision. Tanu refuses to comply to it.

9:14pm- Kiyara is not able to sleep without her doll and Pragya decides to get her a similar one. Abhi is thinking about Kiyara and Tanu’s defiance to adopt a child.

9:20pm- Abhi gets drunk and Poorab asks him to return to home. Abhi is sad that home does not feel like home anymore. Abhi tells Poorab about Tanu’s refusal to help him adopt a child.

9:27pm- Abhi tells Poorab about Kiyara and explains the incidents of the day to him. He tells Poorab that it was the first time in so many years that he missed Pragya and felt her presence around him.

