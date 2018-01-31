Kumkum Bhagya 30 Jan Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya meets the children Pragya follows Tanu to the orphanage. She manages to meet the kids and convinces them to come with her. Just then Pinky comes and threatens the kids and Pragya. Meanwhile, Poorab calls Abhi to the police station.

The episode begins with Tanu and Pragya reaching the orphanage to see the kids. Tanu goes inside to meet the kids, not knowing that Pragya has followed her. She tells them that she will video call Munni so that they can talk to her. Munni gets emotional talking to the kids. Munni pleads Alia to let her meet the kids but she doesn’t agree. She asks Munni to dress up as Pragya. Pragya sees Tanu coming out of the orphanage and she tries to look for a different way to enter the building. Meanwhile, Munni is waiting for Pragya to come back with the kids. Pragya makes a plan to enter the building which gets successful. Pragya meets the kids and they mistake her for Munni. Pragya tells them that Munni has sent her to take them to her. Pragya manages to convince the kids to come with her.

Abhi goes to meet Dadi while they are having tea and everyone teases him that he has come to look for Pragya and not for tea. Abhi coyly denies this and says that he had come to meet Dadi only. They laugh it off as Dadi teases him with Pragya’s name. Meanwhile, Poorab calls Abhi and asks him to come to the police station. Everyone is worried but Abhi says that Poorab has asked him to come near the police station and not to the police station. He masks his concern for Poorab and leaves.

As Pragya is taking the kids out, Pinky, the man at the orphanage gains consciousness. Pragya is thinking what to do so that they can leave the orphanage safely. Pinky threatens to kill the little boy. Pinky ties Pragya to a chair and starts interrogating her. Chhutku’s neck starts bleeding as the knife cuts his throat. Pragya offers money to Pinky in return for letting the kids leave and Pinky shuts her up.