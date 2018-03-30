Kumkum Bhagya 30 March Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya goes to meet Abhi in the lockup Pragya tells Abhi that she will make sure that his innocence is proved to everyone. She realises that all this might be Simonica's plan to take revenge from them. She immediately rushes home to tell this to Poorab.

In the previous episode, the police arrest Abhi. Abhi is surrounded by press reporters who bombard him with questions as to why he killed Simonica. Pragya and Poorab arrive at the hotel to see this scenario and Pragya immediately jumps to Abhi’s defence. However, Abhi is ultimately taken to the police station. Pragya asks all the family members to stand by them as she is certain that Abhi did no wrong.

9:00pm- Pragya goes to the police station to meet Abhi. Seeing him like this, she feels bad for him.She reminisces all the good memories she’s had with him.

9:02pm- The police constable tells Pragya that she has only 10 minutes to meet Abhi.

9:03pm- Sarla prays to God to bless Pragya with the strength to make everything alright again.

9:04pm- Abhi laments how everything has come to an end and how even his fans hate him now. Pragya tells him that all his fans know the truth and believe in him. Abhi tells her all the happenings of the day and Pragya asks him not to say anything to the police as his statement will be considered his confession. She tells him that his family believes in him and will stand by him no matter what.

9:11pm- Pragya tells Abhi that she has to leave and meet Poorab and ask him what the lawyer has said.

9:13pm- Everyone at home is tensed. The lawyer tells poorab that would be difficult to get Abhi bailed as he admitted going after Simonica. Poorab gets angry and asks him to adopt any means to bring Abhi back.

9:19pm- Pragya realises that Simonica is not actually dead and tells this to poorab. She believes that all this is just a plan of hers to take revenge from them. Sarla comes to the Mehra house. Everyone is sad but Sarla is positive that everything will be alright.

9:22pm- Pragya tells Poorab that it is important to see Simonica’s dead body to be sure that all this is Simonica’s plan.

9:28pm- Sarla is confident that Pragya will make everything alright. Pragya asks her not to tell anything Preeta and Srishti. Poorab tells Preeta that they’ll immediately have to leave and go to check Simonica’s dead body.

