Kumkum Bhagya 30 May Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya saves Abhi Pragya saves Abhi but they are unable to meet each other. King and his family move into a new house. At the meeting with the organisers, the organiser persuades them to collaborate with each other.

In the previous episode, Abhi manages to get inside the school and save Kiyara as a terrorist is about to slap her. He tackles them and asks the children to move out of the auditorium. Pragya saves Sunny and takes him to a classroom to hide from a terrorist. She catches hold of a rod to save them when the terrorist breaks into the classroom.

9:00pm- The terrorist breaks into the classroom and Pragya manages to hit him and come out. When she comes out, Kiyara sees her and tells her about the “doll thief”. Pragya goes to save him.

9:02pm- In the auditorium, the head terrorist hit Abhi and he falls down. The terrorist is about to shoot him when the police gather around him. Pragya is turned away from the auditorium door when she tries to go in to help.

9:04pm- From the window, she throws something at the terrorist due to which he loses his balance and misses his shot. Pragya bends down as the bullet passes from nearby. Abhi runs towards the window to see who saved him but is unable to see who it was.

9:08pm- King comes to school and Kiyara runs towards him. Disha is on her way towards the way and is tensed but Abhi calls them to inform that they are safe. Everyone goes back home.

9:10pm- Tarun tells King that he feels King is a complete man and is getting to learn something from him. King tells Pragya that he has bought a new house. Kiyara starts packing to move into the new house.

9:18pm- They move into their new house and Kiyara likes her new house. King gets a call and goes off to attend it.

9:21pm- At their meeting with the organisers, the organiser slyly persuades them to collaborate with each other. Abhi and King understand that they’ll be at benefit when they collaborate with each other.

9:27pm- Abhi and King sign the contract in an attempt to display their supremacy over the other.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App