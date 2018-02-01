Kumkum Bhagya 31 Jan 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Munni dresses up as Pragya Munni has been dressed up as Pragya. Pragya and the kids manage to dodge Pinky to try and come out of the orphanage. Abhi is called to the police station as Khan Chacha's body has been found and they want to interrogate Abhi and investigate further.

The episode begins with Pinky threatening Pragya that he will kill the kids if Pragya tries to oversmart him. Pragya agrees not to do anything that makes him furious.

Munni has now been transformed into Pragya. Alia calls home to get to know the status. Mitali picks up the phone. Alia asks where everyone is and Mitali answers her questions. She asks at what time will Mr. Bhandari come. Tanu comes from behind and asks whether Munni is ready. Mitali cross questions but Alia manages to cover up. Mitali hangs up. Tanu goes to see Munni. She tells her that she looks exactly like Pragya. She tells her that she’ll get her to meet the kids as soon as she completes her work.

Pragya tries to calm down Pinky and tries to blackmail emotionally. She calls him ‘bhaiya’ and tries to lure him. Pinky gets emotional and starts crying. The kids look for a perfect timing and hit Pinky on the head due to which he falls unconscious.

Abhi reaches the police station and asks Poorab what the issue is. Poorab tells him that the police has found Khan Chacha’s dead body so the inspector wants to talk to him. The inspector asks him whether he thinks it is Pragya who might be the culprit and Abhi gets furious at the inspector.

Meanwhile, Dadi is calls Sarla out of the kitchen. Sarla tells her that she has been missing Pragya since the mroning and has decided to make gajar ka halwa so that she can take some to her house or wants to call them over. Sarla says that Abhi will definitely come to have food made by her.

Abhi asks his secretary to cancel all his meetings and says that he’ll call her later as he is in the police station and busy. The secretary gets agitated at Vikram for not being able to dump the body properly. She regards Pragya as her biggest enemy and swears to make her life miserable at any cost.