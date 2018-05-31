Kumkum Bhagya 31 May 2018 Full Epsiode Written Updates: King invites Abhi for a party King invites Abhi for a party and asks him to bring along his wife. Sunny invites Kiyara to his house and Pragya allows her to go. Tanu is with her friends and Abhi calls her back immediately.

In the previous episode, Pragya manages to save Abhi from the terrorist attack but they are unable to meet each other. King and his family move into their new house. Abhi and King sign a contract for collaboration with each other.

9:00pm- Both of them pledge not to break the contract as they would not be able to figure out who is the better of them. They enter into a verbal brawl about the same. King invites Abhi over for a party and says that he’d like to meet his wife.

9:03pm- Abhi calls Tanu and asks her to accompany him to the party in the evening as he claims it to be a “couple” party.

9:06pm- Sunny tells Kiyara that he brought marbles yesterday to take revenge from her. He offers her strawberry milkshake he brought for her. He also invites her over to his house and gives Disha’s number so that Kiyara’s mother can contact her.

9:09pm- King tells Pragya that this album might be very challenging for him as he does not like Abhi. He tells her that he has invited him over for the party. He also tells her about the challenge they’ve taken up regarding their wives. He persuades her to act like his wife.

9:13pm- Kiyara requests Pragya to let her go to Sunny’s house in the evening. She dials Sunny’s mother’s number to contact her and Sunny picks up, saying that his mom’s name is Disha.

9:19pm- Since Sunny is not able to find Sunny in the house, he catches hold of Robin and asks him to pretend to be Abhi and talk to Pragya and give her the address.

9:21pm- Abhi is ready for the party and calls Tanu to see where she is. Tanu tells him that she found her friends and was just meeting them. Tanu immediately leaves the bar to go back to the house.

9:27pm- Pragya sends Kiyara off to Sunny’s house.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App