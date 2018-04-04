Kumkum Bhagya 4 April 2018 full Episode Written Updates: Simonica's mother reaches the court Simonica's mother tells the media that Simonica was pregnant when Abhi killed her. Pragya feels that all this is a very well thought out plan of someone to take revenge from Abhi. She decides to find out the truth.

In the previous episode, Alia tells Pragya that she is only concerned about Abhi’s well being. Abhi is put in police custody despite his lawyer’s attempts to get him bailed. Pragya tells journalists how Simonica has been wanting to kill Abhi and this is all the more reason why she believes that Abhi is innocent and all this is a means of revenge. Simonica’s mother-in-law, who pretends to be her mother, comes to the court and slaps Pragya.

8:56pm- Simonica’s “mother”cries in front of the media. She blames Abhi for forming illegitimate relations with Simonica. She swears to bring forth his truth in front of everyone. She tells the reporters that Simonica was pregnant when Abhi murdered her. Abhi is taken to the jail immediately after.

8:59pm- Pragya and Poorab are shocked at these false claims. When questioned, they immediately leave the court. Everyone at home is watching the news and Tanu says that it might be true. Pragya shuts her up saying that even she did the same thing- and put false blames on Abhi.

9:02pm- Everyone encourages Pragya to be equally confident in front of everyone and make sure she winds this battle. Pragya immediately leaves for Dharavi as she is on a quest for the truth.

9:05pm- She shares her anxieties and questions with Poorab and feels that all this is a plan to take revenge from Abhi. She wants to find out who is this person who is allowing for things to move in this way.

9:08pm- Pragya barges into Simonica’s house. Her mother starts shouting on her. Pragya rushes in to look for Simonica

9:14pm- Dadi and Dasi go to the jail to meet Abhi. Seeing him lying in the corner, they feel sad. Abhi tells them that he is confident that his Fuki will make sure everything will be alright.

9:22pm- Pragya has looked all around the house but is not able to find Simonica. Pragya looks for evidence that might prove that Simonica is alive. Her mother curses her that Abhi will go away from her just like Simonica has been pushed away from her.

