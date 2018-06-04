Kumkum Bhagya 4 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi meets Pragya Abhi and Pragya finally meet each other but are unable to talk to each other. Pragya thinks that she has to tell him everything as that is why they've met again.

In the previous episode, Kiyara goes to Sunny’s house and wins everyone’s hearts by her actions and mannerisms. Abhi goes to King’s party and feels Pragya’s aura around him. He wonders why he hasn’t been able to forget her. King takes Pragya to meet Abhi.

9:00pm- King walks with Pragya towards Abhi. The organiser interrupts the party and invites Abhi and King to take the stage. As Abhi takes the stage, Pragya has to tend to something else, so she leaves the hall.

9:02pm- The organiser announces his difficulties in bringing the two of them together. He also praises the decoration and the theme of the party. King takes the mic and calls upon Pragya to the stage by giving her due credit. He gets Abhi to meet Pragya and both of them are shocked to see each other.

9:06pm- Abhi goes into a flashback of his life with Pragya. He is also reminded of when he saw Pragya in the police station. The organiser asks Abhi to officially launch the album. Pragya goes onto the side of the stage to take a call.

9:09pm- Abhi walks upto Pragya to talk to her and King interrupts them. Abhi storms off the stage and goes to the bar. Pragya looks for Abhi in the party. King asks Pragya what is wrong but Pragya does not answer. Abhi starts drinking while Pragya is still looking for him.

9:14pm- Pragya walks to Abhi but is instantly reminded of how Abhi asked her to get out of his life. She walks away without talking to him.

9:21pm- Kiyara talks to Disha and Sunny. She has to use the restroom so she goes there.

9:22pm- Pragya is reminded of all that Abhi said to her before parting ways with her. Abhi thinks of how Pragya did not even try to talk to him.

9:27pm- Abhi has an urge to talk to Pragya and tell her how he missed her everyday.

