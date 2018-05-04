Kumkum Bhagya 4 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Dasi comes home Dasi comes home and refuses to believe that Tanu is Abhi's wife. Abhi asks her to go back to her room. Pragya and Abhi are still unable to see each other despite being in such close proximity to each other.

In the previous episode, Kiyara leaves her doll in Abhi’s car. Abhi decides to keep the doll with him safely. The doll reminds him of Pragya. Abhi asks Tanu to adopt a child as he desperately feels the need for one in his life but tanu refuses saying that she cannot compromise on her modelling career. ABhi is disheartened and shares his sorrow with Poorab. He also tells him about the events at the airport and how he missed Pragya so much for the first time in eight years.

9:00pm- Abhi tells Poorab how he wanted a daughter with Pragya but she wanted a son. Pragya goes to a toy shop to buy Kiyara a similar doll as she cannot sleep without her doll.

9:02pm- Abhi tells Poorab that he had suppressed all his feelings for so long but now they’ve burst forth. Poorab asks him to come along to home but Abhi refuses saying that there is nothing fruitful in going back home.

9:04pm- It is raining heavily as Abhi is walking down the road. He feels Pragya’s presence nearby and runs around to look for her. Pragya has similar feelings.

9:07pm- Pragya’s umbrella flies away and lands at Abhi’s feet, however, they are unable to see each other in the crowd. Abhi is glad to have received the umbrella as he feels a well wisher bought it for her.

9:08pm- Pragya reaches her hotel and finds Kiyara half-awake , waiting for Pragya to return.

9:09pm- Abhi is about to go to sleep when he spots the doll on his side stool. He starts talking to the doll and considers not returning it but then abandons the idea thinking that Kiyara is very possessive about her doll.

9:12pm- The next morning Kiyara wakes up to find the new doll beside her. She is not happy that Kuki is missing. King comes and tells Kiyara that he’ll make sure they find her doll.

9:21pm- Abhi comes down for breakfast and his Dadi has come home. She starts distributing gifts she has bought for everyone. She takes out the gift she has brought for Abhi’s wife and calls for Pragya. Tanu says that she is Abhi’s wife. Dasi refuses to believe and Abhi asks Tanu to go back to her room.

9:28pm- Alia has to go to the office for some work. She reassures Dasi that they’ll have fun when she comes back. Dasi says that she hasn’t even come to meet her.

