Kumkum Bhagya 5 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya finds Simonica's fingerprints Pragya finds a box and takes it to a forensic expert for her fingerprints. The fingerprints of the body and in morgue room match with Simonica's and Pragya can now see no way out of the entire mess.

In the previous episode, Simonica’s mother comes outside the court and claims that Simonica was pregnant when Abhi killed her. Pragya feels that all this is a well thought out plan to take revenge from Abhi. She decides to find out the plan and breaks into Simonica’s house, looking for her.

8:55pm- Pragya is looking for an evidence that says Simonica is alive. She finds a jewellery box and wraps it in a handkerchief and leaves.

8:57pm- They take the box to a forensic expert and he finds out the fingerprints on the box, saying that it would help them in legal proceedings.

8:59pm- Alia and Tanu come to the jail to meet Abhi and he requests them not to stand against Pragya. Dadi brings Abhi food from home and asks him to come back home soon.

9:02pm- Pragya goes to the hospital to see Simonica’s body but the nurse refuses. Poorab makes arrangement for being able to see postmortem reports. They go to the mortuary and decide to look for her body while the nurse is away. However, they can’t locate her body.

9:07pm- The nurse tells them that the finger prints match Simonica’s. Poorab requests her to let them check the body and she agrees.

9:14pm- Abhi reminisces about the good time he has had with Pragya. One of the constables gets abhi a cup of coffee. Abhi offers his gajar ka halwa in return. They get talking. The constable asks him whether he had had any girlfriend and Abhi tells him how Pragya changed his life.

9:23pm- Pragya comes out of the hospital and is walking on the road aimlessly, thinking about what all has happened and how Simonica mentioned that she’ll come back for revenge. Pragya goes through all the happenings in her head but is devastated as she can see no way out of this mess and to bring Abhi back.

