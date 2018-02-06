Kumkum Bhagya 5 Feb Full Episode Written Updates: Alia refuses to believe Pragya Pragya tells Alia and Tanu that she is not Munni and it is Pragya who did the actual signatures on the paper. Alia and Tanu are in complete denials until Pragya revisits the past and tells Alia all the wrong she has done to her. Biji is elated that she has been able to make her legal will and put down Pragy's name as the nominee of the same.

The episode begins with Pragya telling Alia and Tanu that they got the papers signed by Pragya and not Munni. She shatters their dreams of owning all the property. Alia is in denial. Pragya tells Alia that the kids are now with Munni. Alia and Tanu ask Pragya for the keys to the cupboard where the files are kept but Pragya refuses to give them the same. Mitali wants to go inside but Abhi’s secretary stops her from going inside. Pragya slaps Tanu in the meanwhile and Tanu believes that she is Pragya. Alia asks Tanu to call Pinky so that she can prove that the kids are still with them. Pragya makes it clear that she knows even the minutest details and she has brought the kids back. Pragya shows them the files and her signatures on the papers. Alia and Tanu are in shock and they find it hard to believe the truth. Alia is still in denial and refuses to believe that she is Pragya. She cross-questions Pragya. But Pragya only responds by saying that the truth is that she is Pragya and Alia can’t change it.

Biji is elated that she has been able to make her legal will and put down Pragya’s name as the nominee of the same. pammi is not too happy with this decision of Biji’s. Biji gives a jewellery set to Pammi too and she becomes happy seeing it. Mitali is given a gift too.

Indu opens Mitali’s gift box but Dadi teases her by shutting it. Indu gives Mitali a ring and she is shocked to having received a small ring. She is not too happy seeing such a small gift against such a big set given to her mother-in-law.

Alia is still in denial that Pragya is Pragya despite Tanu making it clear thatwhatever Pragya is saying is the truth.