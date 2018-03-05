Kumkum Bhagya 5 March 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Holi celebrations Sangram takes a moment where no one is near Disha and comes and puts colour on her. She is helpless and cannot figure out who it was. Abhi gets Pragya drunk on bhaang in an attempt to get her to blurt out the truth. Sangram gets Disha high on bhaang and attempts to kidnap her.

In the previous episode, Sangram tries to get close to Disha twice but all his efforts go in vain. Pragya and Simonica go to a doctor to get Pragya’s wounds dressed. Simonica realises that she is the same doctor her husband and she have been visiting. She tries to get out of the hospital quick. Later in the night, the doctor recalls where she has met her before.

9:00pm- The holi colours have gone into Disha’s eyes and Poorab goes to get water to wash it off. Meanwhile, Sangram comes in and puts colour on Disha and immediately goes away before he can be vaught.

9:04pm- Preeta goes to offer thandayi to Pragya and Abhi persuades her to drink it. Everyone has a glass of thandayi each. Pragya likes it and Abhi is glad that now Pragya will say the truth.

9:06 pm- Abhi asks Pragya how she is feeling and she has started getting high on the bhaang that was mixed in the thandayi. Pragya says she wants to dance and their dance sequence follows.

9:13pm- Sangram offers Disha a paan to eat under the pretext that Poorab has sent it for her. There is bhaang in it and she gets high eating it. Sangram calls his men to come and get her.

9:18pm- Abhi brings Pragya to their room and offers to clean the colour on her face. She says she’ll do it herself but instead spreads the colour.

9:21pm- Pragya tells him that she loves her. She also remembers all that he has done for her. He proposes to play a game with her where he’s asking her questions she has to answer. He asks her whether she is his Fuki.

9:26pm- Pragya evades the question and asks him to play the goldfish game with her. He wants to kiss her but hears a giggling sound. And Preeta and Kritika come out of the room. They suggest to leave immediately. Abhi and Pragya resume their game but Pragya falls asleep immediately.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App