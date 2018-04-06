Kumkum Bhagya 6 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya finds out that Simonica is alive Pragya finds someone who looks exactly like Simonica and comes to the conclusion that Simonica is not actually dead. She tells Abhi the same thing but Poorab feels that she is probably traumatised and her brain is making all this up.

In the previous episode, Poorab and Pragya go to cross check Simonica’s fingerprints and realise that the finger prints match and the body in the mortuary is that of Simonica’s. Pragya is devastated as she can find no way out of this entire mess and can’t seem to think of any way to bring Abhi out of the jail.

8:55pm- Pragya is thinking about all that has happened. She is sad that she is not able to help. She instantly remebers Dadi’s support and regains confidence in herself. A car comes and stops in front of her and she sees someone looking just like Simonica, sitting in the car.

9:00pm- Poorab comes out of the mortuary and looks for Pragya. Pragya is shocked to see this woman who looks entirely like her. She swears to herself to get Simonica behind the bars.

9:02pm- Simonica runs behind the car in order to catch hold of Simonica. Poorab sees her in the middle of the road and Pragya tells him that she saw Simonica. Poorab tries to tell Pragya that Simonica is dead, and they’ve cross checked the details themselves but Pragya doesn’t listen to him.

9:05pm- Alia is angry as she feels that Abhi does not see his sister’s love for him and cannot see how it is beause of Pragya that all this is happening. She swears to take Pragya out of Abhi’s life.

9:07pm- Pragya goes to the police station to meet Abhi. She reassures Abhi that she’ll get him bailed. She also tells him that Simonica is alive.

9:13pm- Abhi is shocked to listen to this but Pragya tells him that she saw her. Pragya swears to get Abhi behind the bars.

9:16pm- When Pragya goes away, Poorab tells Abhi that he feels Pragya is just traumatised and her brain is making stuff up.

9:21pm- Abhi realises Poorab’s point and blames himself for all that Pragya is going through. Abhi asks Poorab to take care of Pragya.

