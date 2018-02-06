Kumkum Bhagya 6 Feb 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya reveals the truth to Alia Pragya reveals the truth to Alia. Alia is agitated and swears to not back down and find out why she has been hiding the truth from the entire family. Pragya asks Munni to go far far away from the city for her protection.

The episode begins with Pragya telling Alia that she remembers all the wrong Alia has done to her over the years. They enter into a brawl as to how Pragya would always ask Abhi to forgive Alia fo all her misgivings. She tells Tanu how she wanted Tanu to come live with them when she was pregnant. She tells Alia that she very well knows that Alia got her married to Abhi for her own good. Pragya tells them that they forget whatever good others do for them.

Alia and Tanu blame her for her ‘vamp avatar’ but Pragya defends this by saying that Dadi asked her to do this. Pragya tells them that she loves Abhi and will do whatever she can to protect them. She tells them that whatever they do to break them apart, all will be in vain. Pragya pleads them to adopt the path of truth and love instead of falsehood and hatred. She swears that she will always protect Abhi’s well being and happiness. Alia and Tanu are in dismay as to what has happened with them. They come out of the room and are met with Abhi. Abhi tells them that he knows about their plan of shifting all his property and money to their names. He refuses to listen to any of their explanations and goes away.

The kids are very happy now that they have met Munni. Munni says that she found another sister in Pragya. Pragya asks Munni to go far far away from the city for their own protection. Pragya assures Munni that she’ll be fine. Munni tells Pragya that she has realised that Abhi loves her a lot.

Alia is agitated with what has happened. Tanu tries to calm her down but Alia refuses to back down. She wants to get to know why Pragya is not coming out as herself in front of the entire family.