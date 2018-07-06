In the previous episode, Pragya decides to go and meet Abhi in the hospital as she is tensed about his well being. She goes to the hospital, where King sees her. At the hospital, she realises that Alia will not let her meet Abhi. She plans to dress up as a nurse and enter Abhi’s room.

9:00pm- Everyone is tensed about Abhi’s health. Alia sees Poorab comforting Disha and gets pissed. Alia is going inside the room when she collides with Pragya. Mistaking her for a random nurse, she asks her to be careful. Inside Abhi’s room, Tanu is sitting and trying to talk to Abhi. She pleads him to get up and be hail and hearty soon.

9:04pm- Seeing Disha stand outside the room, Pragya wonders how she would be doing and how Aia and Tanu must behave with her. Disha stops her and asks about Abhi’s health, mistaking her for a nurse. Disha feels that her voice is fairly similar. Pragya rushes to the room where she sees Tanu.

9:07pm- Disha tells Poorab that the nurse’s voice seemed familiar. Dasi starts feeling unwell and Poorab asks her whether she’d like to go back home. Tanu orders the nurse to begin her work. She asks her to clean the room. She also notices her noticing Abhi and starts shouting at her. She receives a call from her friend and asks her to adjust the pillow for Abhi.

9:12pm- King meets Alia in the hospital and asks her about Abhi’s health. Alia asks him whether he really came in to meet Abhi. Tanu starts shouting at the nurse, she asks her to remove her mask which Pragya is reluctant to do as otherwise her truth would come out.

9:21pm- Dasi calls Tanu outside and asks her to remain outside only as the doctors have asked no one to go inside. King comes along with Alia and Alia introduces him to everyone and vice versa.

9:23pm- Pragya walks up to Abhi and starts crying. She asks him how he could break his promise that he’d come home safe and sound.

