Kumkum Bhagya 6 June 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya wants to talk to Abhi Pragya offers Abhi to put medicine on his wound. Tanu asks Kiyara about her mother.

In the previous episode, Abhi asks King for a dance with his wife. After a few minutes of dancing, Pragya storms off the stage. However, Pragya wants to talk to Abhi but Abhi walks away from her. Pragya takes him to her room, offering to apply medicine on his wounds. Tanu realises that Kiyara is Pragya’s daughter.

9:00pm- While Pragya is applying medicine on Abhi’s wounds, Abhi is continuously looking at her. He is reminded of his olden days when he used to get hurt and panic and how Pragya used to apply medicines on his wound.

9:05pm- Abhi puts Pragya’s hair behind her ears as it is irritating her, immediately realising that he shouldn’t have done it.

9:07pm- Kiyara is talking to everyone at Sunny’s home and they feel her mannerisms resemble Abhi’s. Kiyara wants to play games with everyone. Sunny starts asking her questions. Sunny is adamant on making her lose the game.

9:12pm- Abhi thinks of his life when he was with Pragya and how happy they were and how they always wanted a daughter as a child. He immediately comes back to the present, remembering that she is married to King.

9:15pm- Tanu thinks that she is unnecessarily getting tensed and must go and ask her for her mother’s name.

9:20pm- When Tanu asks Kiyara her mother’s name, Kiyara feels Sunny has sent her so that she loses the game. She decides to lie about it.

9:22pm- Pragya gives a medicine to Abhi to eat. He takes it from her. He looks into her eyes and moves closer to her. Pragya decides to walk away but her drape gets stuck in his watch.

9:28pm- Pragya asks him to let her go but he says that she has gone away too far from him, when he asked her to go away.

