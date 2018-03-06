Kumkum Bhagya 6 March 2018 full Episode Live Updates: Holi celebrations continue Sangram manages to evade everyone and take Disha out of the house. He asks his men to drive to the railway station so that he can flee the city. However, just as he is about to enter into the car, someone puts a pistol on his head.

In the previous episode, holi celebrations take place. Abhi gets Pragya drunk on bhaang in an attempt to get her to blurt out the truth that she is his Fuki. However, the plan does not take shape as expected as Pragya falls asleep instead. Sangram gets Disha high on bhaang and she falls unconscious. Sangram calls his men in order to kidnap Disha. On his way out, Sarla stops him and asks him to keep the “carpet” down.

9:00pm- Since Sarla does not know hi, she feels someone unknown is taking away the carpet. Poorab introduces Saral to the new cook. Abhi stops him and asks him to prepare food instead. They meet Mitali on their way and she tells him to go through the back door, not knowing the truth,

9:04pm- Prithvi sets the camera so that whatever happens between Preeta and Karan can be recorded. He comes up with a plan to get Karan to come to the room. He pretends to be talking to someone on the phone. Karan falls into the trap.

9:08pm- Karan comes to the room, following Prithvi but Prithvi locks him from outside. Karan decides to call Sameer but has left the phone in the car.

9:10pm- Sangram drops down Disha and Srishti sees her fallen down. However, since she is high on bhaang, she can’t figure out what’s wrong. Instead, she creates a scene there.

9:14pm- Sherlyn tries to think of a way to get Preeta to go to the room Karan is in. She asks Sameer to convey the message to her.

9:20pm- Preeta spots Srishti and decides to bring lemonade for her. She tells her that Karan has called her to the corner room but she misinterprets it as Sameer calling Srishti instead.

9:22pm- She goes to the room and Karan is shocked. Sangram asks his men to put Disha in the car.

9:26pm- Srishti tells him that she was mistaken. She said “i love you” thinking it was Sameer instead of him. Prithvi and Sherlyn enter into a brawl as to whose fault was it that the plan couldn’t be executed.

9:28pm- Sangram asks his men to drive to the station so that he can flee to Haryana and make her his wife. Just as he is about to get in the car, someone puts a pistol on his head.

