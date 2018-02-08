Kumkum Bhagya 8 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Poorab and Disha go out Pragya sends Poorab and Disha out to spend the day to themselves. They stop at a flea market where Disha wants to shop. It is there that Sangram spots them and remembers how badly he was beaten up. He swears to take revenge from them.

In the previous episode, Abhi decides not to talk to Pragya and display his anger towards her. Pragya tries various ways to get Abhi to talk to her but Abi manages to save himself from falling for all of this. Next morning, Pragya sees Disha busy in the kitchen and gets angry with her. She brings her out of the kitchen and tells everyone how angry she is with her. Everyone asks her what the matter is, to which she says that she’d like Poorab and Disha to go out for an outing and spend some time together.

9:00pm- The episode begins with Pragya asking everyone to tell Poorab and Disha to go out and have fun. Everyone asks them to go out and enjoy themselves. Mitali thinks to herself that she must tell this to Alia.

9:01pm– Disha and Poorab are in the car and Disha tells him how scared she was when Pragya was angry at her. Disha tells Poorab that she feels they must buy a gift for Pragya.

9:03pm- Tanu and Alia are in their room, waiting for Mitali to bring breakfast for them. Mitali comes to their room and gives them gossip. Alia is furious and scares Mitali with a knife. Mitali tells her how Pragya has sent Poorab and Disha on a romantic date, saying that she will herself handle all the work related to the household and Abhi. Mitali tries to instigate Alia.

9:07pm- Alia swears to take revenge from Pragya for whatever she has done to her. Poorab tells Disha that he’ll take her to a mall but she asks him to stop the car midway, in a flea market. Poorab tells her that he likes the way she is and must never change herself.

9:11pm- Poorab drops her in the market and goes to park his car. Sangram is trying to get money out of a small shopkeeper by frightening him using his muscle power when he sees Poorab and Disha together. He immediately remembers how he was treated badly by Poorab and Abhi.

9:13pm- Abhi calls out Poorab but Pragya responds to it. Abhi says he’s loking for Poorab and Pragya tells him how she has sent Poorab and Disha for an outing. Abhi tells her that he cannot tell her what the matter is as he is not talking to her, but Pragya asks him to imagine that she is Poorab.

9:18pm- Disha looks at different dupattas and thinks of buying something common for Pragya and herself. Poorab thanks her as he thinks that it is because of her that he has come closer to Abhi’s family.

9:21pm- Disha buys gifts for the entire family and Poorab admires her for how she hasn’t bought anything for herself specifically. Sangram calls his men to the market saying that he saw Disha and Poorab. Sangram spots them.

9:27pm- Poorab tells Disha that he wants to buy something for Abhi and Tauji. Disha agrees to go shop for men. Poorab tells her that he must asks God to forgive him as this time round, he’s more interested in Valentine’s Day than Shivratri.