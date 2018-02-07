Kumkum Bhagya 7 Feb Full Episode LIVE Updates: Abhi decides not to talk to Pragya Abhi decides not to talk to Pragya. Praya tries to calm him down and gauge the reason for his behaviour. Simran is angry at Pragya and swears to be the reason of her death. Next morning, Pragya gets angry at Disha for not giving enough time to herself and Poorab.

In the previous episode, Pragya has been able to prove to Alia and Tanu that she is not Munni but Pragya. Abhi also gets to know about their plans. Pragya asks Munni to leave the city and go far away to protect herself and her children. Before leaving, Munni tells Pragya that she has seen love for her in Abhi’s eyes.

9:00pm- The episode begins with Abhi being happy that everything has fallen into place. But Abhi thinks to himself that he’ll not speak to Pragya as every time he goes on to do something well-meaning, it turns out to be just the opposite. Pragya wonders why he is acting this way. She feels that it is her fault, therefore, she must go talk to him.

9:03pm- Abhi wonders what to do now that Pragya is approaching him. He tells her that he doesn’t want to talk to her. Pragya asks him the reason but he does not give any. Pragya gets angry that Abhi is acting this way. They enter into a brawl.

9:05pm- Pragya stops him from going to change. Abhi is adamant on going. Pragya asks him to go only on one condition that he’ll talk to her properly in the morning.

9:06pm- Pragya has decorated the room and is waiting with a glass of warm milk for him to come. Pragya teases him and he runs away from him. Pragya tries to hug him time and again but he runs away each time. Abhi manages to run out of the room.

9:10pm- Simran is not able to sleep thinking about the past and her husband’s death. She remembers Dushyant and swears that the only motive of her existence is Abhi’s death. She wants to kill Pragya before Abhi as it is only because of Pragya that she hasn’t been able to kill Abhi.

9:12pm- The next morning, Pragya is happy that everything has fallen into place. Indu teases her that Pragya is now fit and fine as Abhi takes care of her.

9:15pm- Disha is running about in the kitchen, preparing breakfast for everyone. Pragya tells her that she must do something for her own happiness. She takes Disha out of the kitchen.

9:21pm- Pragya brings her out of the kitchen and asks Poorab to put down his phone. She is shouting at Disha. Everyone asks what the matter is. Poorab asks Disha what the matter is. Dadi shuts him up and asks Pragya what the matter is.

9:27pm- Pragya tells Disha that she is angry with her because she does not pay attention to herself and her relationship with Poorab. She says that they must go for an outing. She sends Disha and Poorab out together to spend the entire the day with each other.