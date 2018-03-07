Kumkum Bhagya 7 March 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Simonica's reality is revealed Pragya's doctor friend calls her up and tells her that Simonica had visited her two years ago with her husband. This sends Pragya on a lookout for Simonica's real identity.

In the previous episode, Sangram manages to bring Disha’s unconscious body out of those, despite everyone’s intervention. He tells his men the plan he has to flee to Haryana where he’ll marry Disha and lead a normal happy life. Just as he is about to get in the car, somebody comes and puts a pistol on his head.

9:00pm- The episode begins with Simonica threatening to shoot Sangram and his men. Sangram tries to pacify her but Simonica is not ready to comply. She asks Sangram to go and leave Disha back into the house. She threatens to kill him if anybody sees him carrying Disha inside.

9:05pm- Abhi is sleeping in his room and Pragya is satisfied seeing that he is sleeping so peacefully. However, she is worried as to who it is who is trying to kill him despite him having done wrong to nobody. She prays to God to assist her to figure out who this person is.

9:07pm- Pragya’s doctor friend, Jyoti, calls her and tells her that Simonica is married and she came to her clinic with her husband for a pregnancy check up. She is sure that the woman was Simonica.

9:10pm- Simonica is in a temple, praying for Dushyant’s soul to rest in peace and swears to kill Abhi. Pragya is worried about Simonica’s reality and the consequences it might have for them. Abhi wakes up mid sleep and offers to give Pragya a head massage so that she can sleep well.

9:13pm- Simonica is agitated and is screeching. She says that Abhi will have to die.

9:15pm- Disha tells Poorab that they must learn to do work for each other too as it will lead to blossoming of love between them. Poorab suggests going on a short honeymoon vacation for the same. Sangram is eavesdropping their entire conversation and swears to make Disha his own.

9:18pm- Pragya is awake early in the morning to see how Simonica commutes daily so that she can get to know her address. Abhi wakes up too and stops her, not knowing what she was up to. She leaves in a hurry.

9:27pm- Pragya meets dadis on her way out and Indu dadi prays that all her wishes get fulfilled. She goes into the kitchen. Simonica comes into the kitchen and proposes to help them with cooking. Pragya agrees. She throws questions at her but Simonica evades all those. She wonders why Pragya is asking all these questions to her. Pragya has zoned out wondering what’s wrong.

9:33pm- Poorab leaves for office and Disha sees him off. Pragya is in the music room, looking for Simonica’s file. Simonica comes in and asks her what she is looking for. Just as Pragya mentions about Khan chacha’s file, Simonica is flabbergasted.

9:41pm- Poorab calls Disha up and tells her that he cannot concentrate on his work since he has talked to her about a short honeymoon trip. He asks her to send him a picture of her to make up for the absence.

9:43pm- Pragya decides to go and find out Simonica’s truth.

