Kumkum Bhagya 7 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya goes for Kiyara's admission Pragya goes to a renowned school for Kiyara's admission. Abhi has to go to the same school to help one of his friends get his daughter admitted. They are in the same room at a point of time but are still unable to see each other.

In the previous episode, Pragya goes out to buy a new doll for Kiyara. Pragya and Abhi are again in close proximity but are unable to see each other. Abhi’s Dasi comes home and calls for Pragya. When told that Pragya no longer stays at Mehra house and Tanu is now Abhi’s wife, she refuses to believe. Abhi asks her to go back to her room. Alia has to go out of the house for some work.

9:00pm- Pragya is reminded of Abhi through Kiyara’s actions. She thinks how King has made them their family.

9:02pm- Abhi and King meet at the road as their cars are about collide. They enter into an argument as to whose fault it was. Meanwhile, Pragya is trying to reach the man who allegedly stole Kuki. She calls his number and as soon as Abhi picks up the call, she hands it over to Kiyara. Since Abhi is still talking to King, he hangs up the call and continues arguing with him.

9:09pm- Kiyara is in rage as Abhi has hung up on her. She says that Abhi has kidnapped her doll and she must take strict action.

9:11pm- Abhi reaches the office and Poorab tells him how Alia is planning to play a fraud against the music company as they’ve given the highest offer to King and not to Abhi. Abhi rejects her idea and says that he’ll not encourage any fraud.

9:14pm- Abhi has to help one of his old friends for his daughter’s admission. Pragya reaches the same school for Kiyara’s admission.

9:19pm- Abhi is surrounded by his fans as soon as he reaches the school. Pragya goes to talk to the Principal and she says that since the admission have already been closed,they must try next year.

9:22pm- As Pragya is talking to her, Abhi enters the room but before they can see each other, he has to go out to attend a call.

9:26pm- Pragya pleads to the Principal but she refuses. They come out of her room. Kiyara wants to have a look around the school and Pragya agrees.

9:29pm- Abhi’s friend’s wife comes to the school along with her daughters. Abhi asks them to sit outside the office till he goes in to talk to the Principal.

