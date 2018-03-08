Kumkum Bhagya 8 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya finds Simonica's truth Pragya goes to the address mentioned in Simonica's aadhar card to find that she's been lying to them all along. She decides to go to her actual residence and confront her. She slaps her and starts shouting on her upon reaching her house.

In the previous episode, Pragya’s doctor friend calls her up and tells her that Simonica visited her clinic with her husaband. Pragya swears to find out her truth. Poorab suggests a short honeymoon vacation to Disha so that they can get to spend some time together.

9:00pm- Sangram is spying on Disha who’s clicking a selfie and Mitali sees him. He tries to cover himself up in front of Mitali.

9:02pm- Pragya is leaving for the address in Simonica’s file when Abhi tries to stop him, pretending to fall down. Pragya rushes back to pick him up and carries him back to the room.

9:04pm- Mitali comes to Disha’s room and tells her to beware of the new cook. She tells him that he was spying on her.

9:06pm- Pragya brings Abhi to the room and he pretends to be in a lot of pain. Pragya confronts her as to why he always wants her to sit beside him. Pragya offers to put ointment but Abhi refuses. Pragya manages to bring out his reality. Pragya complains that she had important work to do but because of his pretence, she couldn’t complete her work.

9:11pm- She is about to leave when she sees Simonica leaving for the day. Disha wants to talk to Pragya but she is in quite a hurry. Pragya decides to follow Simonica. She eavesdrops Simonica talking angrily on the phone.

9:13pm- Disha is worried about what Mitali just told her. Abhi decides to ask Disha whether she knows where Pragya has gone.

9:14pm- Pragya follows Simonica but a tempo comes in the way. She loses track of Simonica’s auto. She asks the auto drive to take her to Dharavi.

9:17pm- Sangram sees Disha looking for something in the kitchen, standing at the door. He feels Mitali must’ve told her that he was spying on her. he covers himself up in front of Disha.

9:26pm- Pragya reaches the house that is mentioned in Simonica’s aadhar address. She rings the bell and a woman opens the door. Pragya asks her if she can come in and talk to her.

9:29pm- Poorab comes home late and Disha is angry at him.

9:30pm- Pragya asks the woman who lives along with her in the house. She tells her that she lives along with her daughter. She shows Pragya her picture and she realises that her daughter is not Simonica. She asks her if she knows any Simonica, and she refuses.

9:34pm- Realising that Simonica has lied to them all along, she decides to go to her place of residence and find out her truth and confront her.

9:41pm- She reaches her house and when she opens the door, Simonica pretends to be elated that she has come home. Pragya slaps her and tells her that she knows she’s been lying to her all along. Simonica pretends to be innocent but Pragya is not listening to her.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App