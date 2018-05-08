Kumkum Bhagya 8 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Abhi convinces the principal Abhi convinces the principal for admissions. The assistant mistakes Kiyara for the girl Abhi wants to get admitted to the school. Pragya and Abhi both fill their respective admission forms.

In the previous episode, Pragya goes to a school for Kiyara’s admission. Abhi has come to the same school for admission of one of his friend’s daughter. They are in the same room at one point of time but are still unabe to meet each other. Kiyara wants to see the school and asks Pragya if she can. Pragya agrees to it. Abhi asks his friend’s wife to wait outside till he goes and talks to the principal personally.

9:00pm- Pragya calls King to inform him that the Principal has refused to give admission to Kiyara. King says that he’ll come and talk to her. He leaves his contract unsigned as he immediately leaves for the school.

9:02pm- Abhi manages to convince the Principal to give admission to his friend’s daughter. She calls her assistant to go and fill the admission form for the kids.

9:06pm- The assistant mistakes Kiyara for the girl who’s admission Abhi has been talking about and tells Pragya that her husband has used a big contact for the admission. Pragya wants to meet the celebrity.

9:07pm- Kiyara and Sunny enter into a fight as both of them think they are superior to each other. Pragya calls upon Kiyara leaves after telling Sunny that he should beware of her.

9:10pm- Abhi comes to meet Sunny and Sunny informs him about his fight with this newcomer. Abhi asks him to be confident in himself.

9:13pm- Pragya informs Kiyara that her admission has been approved and they go towards the admissions’ office to collect the form. Abhi also goes to the same place with his friend’s wife to take the form.

9:18pm- The assistant makes small talk with Kiyara. Abhi fills the admission forms to and mistakenly, addresses his friend’s wife as Pragya. Pragya also goes to take the admission form and she crosses Abhi in the meanwhile.

9:23pm- Kiyara sees Abhi and shouts to call him. Pragya comes and asks Kiyara to lower down her volume as she is in the school premises.

9:28pm- King drives rashly as he enters the school, again almost crashing with Abhi’s car as he leaves the school. They enter into a verbal brawl again.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App