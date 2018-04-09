Kumkum Bhagya 9 April 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Pragya tells everyone that Simonica is alive Tapsee has been successful in going to Prithvi's house as per the plan. She feels that she'll be able to get to its realisation soon. Pragya tells everyone that she has been able to find out that Simonica is alive and will now be able to prove Abhi's innocence.

In the previous episode, Pragya sees Simonica commuting in a car. She runs behind the car but can’t catch up with it. She goes to the police station and tells Abhi about it. When Abhi and Poorab talk to each other about what Pragya said, Poorab says that he feels Pragya is traumatised and therefore hallucinating.

9:00pm- Prithvi brings Tapsee to his house and asks her to feel comfortable. he offers to bring her an ointment for her wounds and applies it on the wounds.

9:03pm- Tapsee tells him that she feels that they are meant for each other and she loves him as much as she did earlier. Prithvi is about to tell her about what all happened to him after she left.

9:04pm- Tapsee pretends to feel unwell and Prithvi offers her to go to the room and take rest. Karan calls Tapsee to ask her how the plan is going. Tapsee tells her that it is going as per the plan.

9:06pm- Disha asks Dadi to have food or else she’ll fall ill. Dadi does not want eat but Pragya comes in and tells everyone that Simonica is alive and she’ll now be able to prove Abhi’s innocence. Poorab has shared his qulam with Disha.

9:09pm- Simonica’s lookalike is sitting in a restaurant and enjoying herself.

9:10pm- The next morning, Pragya is nowhere to be found. Everyone looks around the house in order to find her. Dadi asks Disha to call Sarla to know about Pragya’s whereabouts. Sarla refuses any knowledge about Pragya’s whereabouts.

9:20pm- Pragya is at the same place where she spot Simonica. Poorab calls Pragya but she does not pick it up as she feels he’ll get tensed. While she is looking for Simonica, a beggar child comes to ask for food and blesses her in return for some food.

9:23pm- Simonica’s car comes by and stops. Pragya is now sure that Simonica is alive. She follows Simonica’s car.

