Kumkum Bhagya 9 Feb 2018 Full Episode Live Updates: Sangram tries to kill Poorab Sangram calls his men on the spot to kill Poorab. He instructs them to take their positions. While Poorab and Disha are returning back from the market, Sangram finds the correct opportunity to drive the truck over Poorab.

In the previous episode, Poorab takes Disha shopping, as directed by Pragya. Disha asks him to stop midway in a flea market where they are spotted by Sangram. Sangram calls his men to the market and swears to take revenge from them. Poorab is impressed by Disha’s selflessness and love as she buys gifts for all family members but herself. Pragya tells Abhi that she’ll be his professional assistant for a day and he’ll have to make all his demands to her.

9:00pm- Abhi tries to think of a plan by the virtue of which Pragya stays with him all the time. Abhi asks Pragya to call him by name to which she reluctantly agrees. Abhi asks Pragya to help him get ready for his meeting.

9:04pm- Sangram’s men reach the spot and ask him to just command them to beat him up. Sangram asks one of them to go and sit in Poorab’s car, so that he can shoot him if he tries to escape. That man tells him that the gun is not loaded and they exchange guns.

9:07pm- Sangram tells his men that he plans to kill Poorab and kidnap Disha. Poorab and Disha are happily roaming around in the market. Poorab and Disha are enjoying themselves.

9:09pm- They talk about how they are missing Pragya and how she manages to read their minds every time. Poorab tells her how he promised Pragya that he’ll take care of her forever.

9:11pm- Sangram is in a truck, accelerating the truck, determined to kill Poorab. Abhi commands Pragya to help him dress up. He asks Pragya to pull up the zip to his jacket.

9:13pm- Sangram is waiting for the right moment to charge the truck towards them.

9:20pm- Disha tells Poorab that she wants to thank God by feeding the poor. Poorab asks her to go feed them by the time he gets the car. Sangram sees this as the perfect moment and starts driving the truck towards Poorab. Disha sees the truck charging towards him in full speed and shouts at him to get out of its way.

9:23pm- Pragya tells Abhi that she has to go back home as she has to do Disha’s share of work.

9:24pm- By the time Poorab understands what Disha is trying to communicate to him, it’s already too late and Poorab has met with an accident. He falls on the road, unconscious.

9:28pm- Abhi cribs as to how he is busy and cannot go out and enjoy himself. Pragya says that they must call him to see what they are upto but her calls go unanswered. Even Abhi’s calls go unanswered and now he is tensed.