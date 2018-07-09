In the previous episode, Pragya goes inside Abhi’s room in the hospital, dressed up as a nurse. Tanu notices her behaviour and calls out to her, asking her to remove her mask. It is a close call. King meets Alia and tags along with her in order to meet her family members and see Abhi.

9:00pm- Kiyara prays to God to save Abhi as she feels he is her biggest hero and a very good human being. While Abhi is in an uncoscious stage, Pragya is talking with her asking him to wake up or else she’d leave. Abhi immediately clutches her hand and comes to consciousness. Abhi wipes away her tears and falls unconscious again.

9:04pm- Tanu brings the doctor to the lobby and asks him to go and check him up. She ask him to bring him back to consciousness. Since Tanu pesters him so much, he is forced to go inside. Tanu accompanies him. The doctor studies that he came into consciousness for a while and declares him to be out of danger. The doctor asks Pragya to go to another room and get a few syringes. She collides with Tanu and Tanu starts shouting on her.

9:11pm- Pragya goes out to get new drips from another room and on her way out, she meets Abhi’s family. She tries to speedily walk past them but Alia stops her midway. Tanu calls out saying that Abhi has gained consciousness which distracts Alia and Pragya runs away.

9:14pm- Everyone goes inside to meet Abhi and Abhi asks for Pragya which sends everyone in shock. Pragya is glad that Abhi is now out of danger.

9:20pm- Alia says that she is glad that Pragya hasn’t come to the hospital as it is because of her that Abhi is in such a condition. She tells him that she must be with her own family at her home and Abhi remembers the time King introduced her as his wife.

9:22pm- Abhi says that he is sure that Pragya came to meet him once. Alia makes it sound so convincing that Abhi believes her. Poorab comes in and tells him that he has got the discharge papers ready. Alia tells him King came into meet him.

9:28pm- King asks Pragya whether she went to thank Abhi.

