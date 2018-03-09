Kumkum Bhagya 9 March 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Simonica defends herself Simonica manages to defend herself by putting up a pretence. Pragya feels guilty for having blamed her unnecessarily. She apologises and leaves for her house where Abhi is waiting for her.

In the previous episode, Pragya goes to the address mentioned on Simonica’s aadhar card in order to figure out her truth. Upon reaching there, she realises that Simonica has been lying to them all along. She goes to Simonica’s place of residence and slaps her, asking her to stop her pretence. She tells Simonica that she has realised that it was her who’s been trying to kill Abhi and destroy the Mehra family.

9:00pm- Simonica defends herself and Pragya is not to be pacified. Pragya asks her to come to the police station with her but before that, Simonica wants to meet her mother. She tells her mom that Pragya has come. Simonica tells her mom to take care of herself and Pragya is listening to all this, standing at the door.

9:05pm- Simonica leaves for going along with Pragya but Pragya stops her. She asks her what’s happening and Simonica informs her that her mother is suffering from Alzheimer’s. Pragya feels she is lying.

9:07pm- Simonica shows Pragya a photo album consisting of their pictures. Pragya tells her that Jyoti called her and informed her that she visited her clinic with her husband.

9:09pm- Simonica defends herself and tells Pragya that she is right to worry about Abhi’s well being. She tries to sympahise with Abhi but is ready to go to the police station with her.

9:11pm- Pragya apologises to Simonica for this misunderstanding. Pragya asks her to take care of herself and her mother. However, she wonders who it is who wants to do harm to Abhi.

9:12pm- Pragya leaves for her house, and Simonica is glad that she has been able to fool Pragya with her pretence. The woman who was pretending to be her mother is actually her mother-in-law.

9:15pm- Pragya regrets all that she said to Simonica.

9:16pm- Abhi is waiting for Pragya, outside the house. He asks her where she is coming from and she tells him that she went to drop Simonica who was not feeling well. Abhi demands her to spend two hours with him.

9:18pm- Indu dadi comes outside looking for Pragya but she is not to be found as Abhi has hid her behind the car. Pragya refuses to spend two hours with him but Abhi persuades her to come with him.

9:25pm- Abhi takes her to the staff quarters to spend some alone time with her. He feels nobody will disturb them here. They embrace each other. Insects start biting him and his back starts itching. They get up from the bed and sit on the stool instead.

9:30pm- Indu dadi comes in looking for her and they immediately stop. Pragya goes back into the house.

9:31pm- While she is going upstairs, she finds Sangram hiding behind the door.

9:32pm- Indu dadi takes her upstairs and everyone tells her what they’ve planned for Abhi’s birthday. they’ve planned a surprise birthday party for him. Everyone persuades Pragya to agree to comply with the plan.

9:41pm- Sangram calls Simonica to tell her about the surprise party everyone is planning for Abhi.

9:43pm- Poorab delegates work to everyone and says that he’ll fix a meeting for Abhi so that he stays away. Pragya comes up with a plan that they’ll pretend that it is Disha’s birthday.

