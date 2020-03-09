Kumkum Bhagya 9 March 2020 preview: Prachi disguised as Ranbir's fake wife has shaken the entire family. However, Maya's mother wants to see woman's face who claims to be Ranbir's wife. Will the duo get caught?

Kumkum Bhagya 9 March 2020 preview: Amidst the comic plus knife-edge situations of Ranbir getting engaged to Maya under pressure, we saw in the last episode that Ranbir gets tensed when Prachi does not show up on the engagement party along with Dimple as per the plan. Ranbir’s family is, however, unaware of the latter’s plan to get saved from Maya and her dangerous family.

Just when Ranbir is about to put the engagement ring in Maya’s fingers, a girl enters the engagement hall and claims to be married to Ranbir. At first, the latter says NO to her statement but when he figures out that it is Prachi under the veil, he takes her in private where Prachi explains everything that happened when she went to bring Dimple at the party.

When they come back in front of their shocked families, Ranbir’s family bluntly says that her son cannot do something like that without them knowing about it. As their argument goes further, Ranbir’s mother Pallavi demands to see the girl’s face behind the veil.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Jacqueline Fernandez’s song Mere Angne Mein is a fun Holi number, watch here

Watch Kumkum Bhagya 9 March 2020 preview here:

Also read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 9 March 2020 preview: Prerna, Anurag reunite but their life is in danger, here’s how

As per Kumkum Bhagya’s March 9 2020 preview, Pallavi is seen hurt to see her son getting married to someone unknown. Ranbir then hugs his mother and whispers the truth in her ears after which she understands that it is all a plan to save Ranbir. Afterwards, Maya’s mother gets tired of the veiled girl making the statements, she asks the girl to unveil her face in front of people. When she tries to remove her veil, Ranbir holds Prachi to protect her identity.

Will Prachi be able to save Ranbir from Maya and her family?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App