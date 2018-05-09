Kumkum Bhagya 9 May 2018 Full Episode Written Updates: Kiyara's first day at school Kiyara's school timings clash with King's conference timings. However, King asks her to go to drop Kiyara. Sunny does not want to go to school because of the girl who threw water at him but Abhi tells him a way to take revenge from her.

In the previous episode, Abhi convinces the Principal for the admission of his friend’s daughters. The assistant mistakes Kiyara for one of them and tells Pragya that her admission is fixed. Pragya is thankful to her “husband’s friend” who made the admission possible but is unable to thank him personally. Abhi and Pragya go to fill the admission forms where Pragya crosses Abhi but both still do not see each other. On his way to the school, King enters into a verbal brawl with Abhi again.

9:00pm- King arrives at the school and Pragya informs him that the admissions are done and King says that he did not send anyone for help. King tells her about the stranger who he met downstairs and entered into a brawl with.

9:03pm- Disha goes to give medicines to Dasi but she refuses to have them. Disha tells Dasi about her feeling that Pragya wass nearby when she went to drop Sunny to school. She rants to her that she misses Pragya and Dasi says that there is a reason why they haven’t been able to forget Pragya.

9:06pm- Dadi comes to their room and asks where Pragya is and Disha lies to her saying that she has gone to Mumbai so that she does not get sad.

9:07pm- Abhi comes home and seeing the doll on his bedside, he is reminded of Pragya.

9:08pm- Pragya asks Kiyara to go to sleep as it’s late and before going to sleep, the way Kiyara says goodnight to her reminds her of Abhi. Both of them think of each other and the moments they spent together.

9:11pm- King requests Kiyara to have fruits for breakfast as she is reluctant to eat anything. King’s conference’s timings and Kiyara’s school’s timings clash. King promises her that he won’t indulge in a fight with anyone and she can go and drop Kiyara to school without any tension.

9:19pm- Sunny does not want to go to the school because of the girl who threw water at him. Abhi gives him an idea to take revenge from her and he agrees to go to school.

9:25pm- Abhi finds the thank you note Pragya wrote to him, not knowing that she is the one who wrote it. Alia comes to inform Abhi about the conference. Sunny comes to give the jacket he picked for Abhi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App