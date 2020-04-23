Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh along with her husband Karan Shah recently announced her pregnancy on social media with an adorable photo. Take a look

Kumkum Bhagya actor Shikha Singh has recently announced about her pregnancy on social media with an adorable photo. After Smriti Khanna and Ekta Kaul, Shikha Singh is the third actress who announced her pregnancy recently. Shikha Singh tied knots with boyfriend Karan Shah on May 1, 2016 and with this good news, no doubt Shikha has brought a big smile on the face of all her followers and fans.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Shikha Singh revealed that she had informed her production that she will be on a break. But before that, the pandemic brought the filming work to a hault and not just she, the entire world is on a break. She added that she is taking all the necessary precautions that are important during the COVID-19 outbreak. She added that her husband Karan has brought a special machine for doing mopping and sweeping so she doesn’t need to worry about anything.

She added that she always wanted her family to be by her side during this time but due to coronavirus and lockdown, it is now not possible. Shikha said that her hospital is near to her house and she is taking a lot of care and is also following all the guidelines given by the doctors. She said that after her delivery she will be on a long break from work which will not be less like an additional quarantine.

Shikha Singh is best known for her work in Na Aana Is Des Laado and is Mahabharat as Shikhandini. Further, she has also appeared in Chandra Nandni, Kundali Bhagya, Laal Ishq and Pyaar Ko Ho Jaane Do.

