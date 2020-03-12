Kumkum Bhagya March 12, 2020 preview: There are a lot of twists and turns going to enter in Kumkum Bhagya. Have a look at Kumkum Bhagya March 12, 2020 preview here:

Kumkum Bhagya March 12, 2020 preview: The previously telecasted episode of Zee TV daily soap Kumkum Bhagya has shown that Prachi’s best attempts to convince Pragya to attend the Holi party taking place in Mehra residence.

Later, Pragya accepts her request but on a condition that she will not play Holi or let anyone put color on her. The next day both of them each Mehra residence for the celebrations where Pragya recaptures her beautiful memories of Holi with Abhi and gets emotional. However, Pragya is not aware of the fact that the house belongs to Abhi himself.

At the same time, someone is seen hugging Abhi from behind and spills colors on Abhi accidentally which makes him angry. He then goes inside his room to change his clothes. Meera helps Abhi out to change into new ones. Meanwhile, Prachi and Ranbir get into a fun Holi celebration. Ranbir gives Prachi a challenge of putting color on him and Prachi accepts it. Later on, she wins the challenge.

Watch Kumkum Bhagya latest preview here:

In the latest preview of Kumkum Bhagya, where Prachi and Ranbir are seen dancing with each other on popular Holi songs, Pragya is seen going inside Mehra residence’s kitchen and where she meets Meera. Pragya is seen conversing with Meera as the latter asks her about why she does not have any color on her face.

Pragya gets emotional and tells that her beloved one is not with her so playing Holi doesn’t seem right. Meera gets suspicious of Pragya’s statement. Will Meera come to know about Pragya and Abhi’s past?

